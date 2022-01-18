Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,330,000 after acquiring an additional 876,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,690,000 after buying an additional 303,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ryder System by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,217,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ryder System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,771,000 after buying an additional 68,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

