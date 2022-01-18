SafeInsure Market Cap Tops $89,012.93 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $89,012.93 and $181.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000226 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000699 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,096,248 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

