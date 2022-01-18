Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Safestore stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Safestore has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

