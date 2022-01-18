Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Price Target Cut to €140.00

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAFRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Safran from €145.00 ($164.77) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Safran from €134.00 ($152.27) to €130.00 ($147.73) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safran currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.50.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76. Safran has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

