salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 0.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $228.96. The company had a trading volume of 50,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,740. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.63, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.05.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $547,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $782,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,109 shares of company stock worth $96,812,284. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

