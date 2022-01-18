Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Cut to €28.50

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Salzgitter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.13.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.