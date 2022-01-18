Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Cut to €28.50

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Salzgitter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.13.
Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.26.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
