San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Down 34.7% in December

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE SJT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. 428,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,256. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.54% and a return on equity of 498.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.1124 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

