Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) to Underperform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CD Projekt from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $73.10.

OTGLY stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

