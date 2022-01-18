Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Update

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the third quarter valued at $99,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. 50.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,300. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

