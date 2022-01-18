Scotiabank Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$65.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATZAF has been the topic of several other research reports. upped their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Aritzia stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

