SCP Investment LP Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Hess comprises about 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 310.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of HES stock opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.68 and a beta of 1.99. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $93.37.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

