Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Seagate Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,059 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STX stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.30. 5,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.85. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.48.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.