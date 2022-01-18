Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s current price.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.25.

SGEN traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,430. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -71.80 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.18.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $2,466,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,179 shares of company stock worth $80,054,761 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

