Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PPL Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PPL in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. PPL has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 11.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.