Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADM. Argus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

NYSE:ADM opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $71.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $118,181,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

