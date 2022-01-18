Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $441.50

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 441.50 ($6.02) and last traded at GBX 436 ($5.95), with a volume of 562149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432.50 ($5.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 406.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 402.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Secure Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

