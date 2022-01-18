Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($21.65) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($21.65) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,848 ($25.21) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,730.25 ($23.61).

Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,382.50 ($18.86) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 870 ($11.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,420 ($19.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £257.81 million and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,308.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,249.46.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

