Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

SEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $522,477,000 after purchasing an additional 644,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Select Medical by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $152,485,000 after acquiring an additional 86,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,529,000 after acquiring an additional 184,422 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $90,701,000 after acquiring an additional 30,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Select Medical by 2,313.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,821 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEM traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 42,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

