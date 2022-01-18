SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Down to $8.27

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $7.74. SelectQuote shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 4,575 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 57.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $129,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 2,737.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
