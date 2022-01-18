SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Down to $8.27

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $7.74. SelectQuote shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 4,575 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 57.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $129,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 2,737.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

