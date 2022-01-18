Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 18.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRE opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average is $129.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

