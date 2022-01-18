Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Down 33.9% in December

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 423,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 668,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AIHS opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.16. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.32.
Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 144.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,608.66%.
Senmiao Technology Company Profile
Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.
