Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Down 33.9% in December

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 423,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 668,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AIHS opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.16. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 144.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,608.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIHS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Senmiao Technology by 423.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Senmiao Technology by 78.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Senmiao Technology during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

