SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,518 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SFL by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 128,004 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SFL by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 528,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 56,004 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.89.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.72 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

