SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 99.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 104,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $30.61.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $416,150 over the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.