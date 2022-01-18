SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cowen by 79.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cowen during the second quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cowen by 90.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cowen by 59.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cowen by 62.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COWN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $956.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

