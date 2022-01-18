SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 45,328 Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Meta Materials were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MMAT opened at 2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 4.09. Meta Materials Inc. has a one year low of 2.04 and a one year high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Materials news, insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total value of 1,909,323.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total value of 128,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,206,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

