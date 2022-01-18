SG Americas Securities LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.