SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 41,535 Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $886.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. The business had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

