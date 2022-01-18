SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 66.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $52,740.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $803.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $463.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

