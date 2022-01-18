Shadow Token (SHDW) Price Reaches $0.0570 on Major Exchanges

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $399,324.41 and $27.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shadow Token has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadow Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00059569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.12 or 0.07444811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,373.19 or 1.00301592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00067311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007671 BTC.

About Shadow Token

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

