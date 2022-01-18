Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Trading Down 1.8%

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 456% from the average daily volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIELY)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

