Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

SHEN stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

