Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $92,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,102.91 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,416.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,456.76.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.23.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

