Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Increases By 91.5%

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter.

AGD stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

