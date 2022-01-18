Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Drops By 32.4%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,800 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 864,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of HYT traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. 567,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

