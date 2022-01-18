Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Rises By 67.9%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the December 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 649.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 119,465 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 100.7% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 148,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 74,489 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 32,059 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $164,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BTZ opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.