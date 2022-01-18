Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Declines By 32.3%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,700 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,970. The company has a market cap of $32.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.48. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSQR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BSQUARE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BSQUARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BSQUARE by 5,353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 93,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

