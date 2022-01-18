Short Interest in CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Drops By 40.3%

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CANL traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. CannLabs has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

