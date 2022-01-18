Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Expands By 69.7%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the December 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CET stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. Central Securities has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $45.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

