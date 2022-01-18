Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Drops By 29.2%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:EUBG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,328. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.16.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
