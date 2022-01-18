Short Interest in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Increases By 50.3%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.52. 1,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,950. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of 0.50 and a fifty-two week high of 3.18.

