Short Interest in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Expands By 37.7%

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the second quarter worth $38,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 5.6% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EUCR opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

