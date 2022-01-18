Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Grows By 84.4%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ DAX opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
