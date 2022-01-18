Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Grows By 84.4%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DAX opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29.

Get Global X DAX Germany ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 299.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.