Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Declines By 32.8%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.32% of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ EDOC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 88,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

