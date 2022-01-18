Short Interest in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Increases By 37.5%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICC stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 3.94% of ICC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICCH opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.31. ICC has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

