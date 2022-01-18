Short Interest in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Rises By 29.5%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

IKNA stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 147,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,547. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

IKNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $121,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $400,764 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth about $1,073,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 10.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,767,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 167,741 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 349,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth about $176,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

