Short Interest in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Expands By 74.8%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,600 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the December 15th total of 402,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. Intapp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 34,166 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

