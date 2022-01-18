Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Decreases By 45.0%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:PLW opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLW. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11,457.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,740,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 78,780 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period.

