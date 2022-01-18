Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Increases By 50.0%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PYZ traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.63. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,160. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $98.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.83.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.