Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Increases By 50.0%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PYZ traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.63. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,160. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $98.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

