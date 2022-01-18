Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Drops By 46.7%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 834,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,024,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $104.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.43. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

