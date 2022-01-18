Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Drops By 43.2%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the December 15th total of 50,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,690. The firm has a market cap of $623.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

