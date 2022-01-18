Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Drops By 43.2%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the December 15th total of 50,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,690. The firm has a market cap of $623.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.